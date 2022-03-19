iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,514.0% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 408.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter.

IXN stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 282,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,049. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

