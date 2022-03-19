U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of USPH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,723. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.72. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $123.38.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.
USPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.00.
In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $122,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $314,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 564.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Physical Therapy (Get Rating)
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
