Patten Group Inc. Trims Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 0.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Ecolab by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.4% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 5.1% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $171.14. 5,284,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,100. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.29. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.23.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

