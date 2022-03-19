Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.45 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) will announce $20.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.91 billion to $22.73 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $18.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $88.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.83 billion to $90.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $86.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.76 billion to $92.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,021,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average of $68.39. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,905,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,680,000 after acquiring an additional 191,145 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

