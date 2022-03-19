DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $126 million-$126.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.19 million.DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.710 EPS.

DOCN traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.63. 4,117,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.50. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a current ratio of 30.39.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.33.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,875 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 577.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

