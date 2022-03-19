Brokerages Anticipate Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) to post $2.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $7.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGR. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Avangrid by 9.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 1.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Avangrid by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Avangrid by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

AGR stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.66. 1,746,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,788. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $55.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.02%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

