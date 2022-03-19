Unifi Protocol DAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.81 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $27.81 million and $20.92 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for $5.27 or 0.00012573 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00214487 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00026915 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.06 or 0.00379411 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057650 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008100 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,276,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

