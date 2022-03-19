Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,555,000 after acquiring an additional 266,327 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 648.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,701,000 after acquiring an additional 208,067 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,671,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,848,000 after acquiring an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in IDEX by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 194,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,185,000 after buying an additional 101,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IEX traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.99. 768,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,247. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.92 and its 200 day moving average is $216.66. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $181.66 and a 52 week high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. IDEX’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

