Sciencast Management LP Makes New $757,000 Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHTR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $577.32. 2,632,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,928. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $545.33 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $586.93 and a 200 day moving average of $659.36.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

