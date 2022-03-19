$17.36 Million in Sales Expected for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) will announce $17.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.43 million to $20.00 million. Kymera Therapeutics reported sales of $18.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year sales of $97.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.22 million to $137.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $93.07 million, with estimates ranging from $19.24 million to $189.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 137.60%. The company had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KYMR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $43.29. 939,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,021. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $69.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 34,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,400,405.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 95,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,885.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and have sold 46,077 shares valued at $2,422,749. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

