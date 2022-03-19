Analysts Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Target Price at $64.36

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $153,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,666 shares of company stock worth $8,082,000. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the first quarter worth $244,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Tenable in the second quarter worth $2,114,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Tenable by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Tenable by 69.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,172. Tenable has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

