TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $348.78 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) will report $348.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $358.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $343.20 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $309.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $39,620.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $189,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,380. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,739,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNET traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.83. 1,542,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,830. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.90. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

