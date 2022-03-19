Sciencast Management LP Takes $956,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 57,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,386,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,112,482. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

