Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,949 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,255,271 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after purchasing an additional 110,298 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 732,621 shares of company stock worth $202,358,058 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA traded up $16.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.53. 72,980,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,788,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $122.72 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

