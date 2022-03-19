Brokerages Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (OTCMKTS:XBC.V) PT at C$4.50

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (OTCMKTS:XBC.V – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XBC.V shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$10.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.98.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

