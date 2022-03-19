NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. NOV reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOV. Citigroup cut shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NOV by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,492,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 299,916 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NOV by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $132,836,000 after buying an additional 68,623 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 7.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,611,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,897,000 after buying an additional 577,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,540,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,170,000 after acquiring an additional 293,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.33. 7,365,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,103,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. NOV has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

