Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $62.03 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.52.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.62. 5,547,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,919,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.84. Lyft has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $67.47.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. Lyft’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $399,096.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,410 shares of company stock worth $1,024,887 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 70.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 191.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.