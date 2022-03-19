MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $1.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,802.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,915.86 or 0.06975299 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.63 or 0.00269434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.64 or 0.00771819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014387 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00078526 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.78 or 0.00468344 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.04 or 0.00428307 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.