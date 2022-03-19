Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.960-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.82 million.

NASDAQ:NVMI traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.99. 75,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,818. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $80.02 and a 1-year high of $149.15.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 22.37%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 565.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 81,340 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

