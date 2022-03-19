Sciencast Management LP Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 15.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $10.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.43. The company had a trading volume of 608,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.46 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.39. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $156.27 and a one year high of $327.32.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

