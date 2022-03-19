Sciencast Management LP Takes $1.05 Million Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,574,000 after buying an additional 1,874,671 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 668.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 667,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after buying an additional 580,557 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,893,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 52.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 302,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 111.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,543,000 after purchasing an additional 243,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.08.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.53. The company had a trading volume of 924,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,809. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.16. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average is $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback 200,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

