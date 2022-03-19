Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 3,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,678,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,692. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,210.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.98.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

In other news, Director James A. Star bought 26,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

