FOAM (FOAM) Achieves Market Cap of $18.56 Million

FOAM (FOAM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One FOAM coin can currently be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. FOAM has a total market cap of $18.56 million and approximately $632.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00035984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00106533 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM (FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

