Maxcoin (MAX) Reaches Market Cap of $399,701.69

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 72.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $399,701.69 and approximately $12.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 63.1% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,135.61 or 0.99963704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00068291 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.83 or 0.00243948 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.47 or 0.00285815 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00129485 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004960 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001196 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00030738 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.