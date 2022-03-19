Castle (CSTL) Price Hits $0.0110 on Top Exchanges

Castle (CSTL) traded up 344.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Castle has a total market cap of $245,072.35 and approximately $960.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 1,548.1% higher against the US dollar. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.83 or 0.00243948 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004960 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001196 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00034096 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.75 or 0.00772827 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CSTLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.