Analysts Anticipate The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Alkaline Water posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

Shares of WTER stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.96. 789,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. Alkaline Water has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

