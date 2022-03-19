Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives $23.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

NYSE:ASB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.46. 2,924,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240 in the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Associated Banc by 258,038.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 73.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 472,690 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 224.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 771,063 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Associated Banc by 13.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 12.5% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Banc (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.