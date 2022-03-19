50,639 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.42. 60,268,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,657,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

