Sciencast Management LP Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 482.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,152 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Service Co. International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Service Co. International by 17.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE SCI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,195. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

About Service Co. International (Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.