Loopring [NEO] 1-Day Volume Tops $30.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (LRN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, IDAX, Switcheo Network and DragonEX. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00046396 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,949.13 or 0.06996608 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,169.01 or 1.00042947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00041323 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DragonEX, CoinMex, IDAX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

