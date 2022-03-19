Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Humana by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in Humana by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $440.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $415.32 and a 200-day moving average of $426.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.36.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

