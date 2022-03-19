Head-To-Head Contrast: Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) & Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Jowell Global and Beachbody’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jowell Global N/A N/A N/A Beachbody N/A -40.77% -22.16%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jowell Global and Beachbody, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jowell Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Beachbody 1 3 1 0 2.00

Beachbody has a consensus price target of 6.45, suggesting a potential upside of 189.24%. Given Beachbody’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beachbody is more favorable than Jowell Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Jowell Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Beachbody shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Beachbody shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jowell Global and Beachbody’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jowell Global $96.88 million 0.47 $3.59 million N/A N/A Beachbody $873.65 million 0.79 -$228.38 million N/A N/A

Jowell Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beachbody.

Summary

Beachbody beats Jowell Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jowell Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 24,513 Love Home Stores. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Beachbody Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

