-$0.81 EPS Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) will post ($0.81) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts have commented on MRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 8,719,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $367.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

