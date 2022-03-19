Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.060-$0.070 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Harsco alerts:

Shares of Harsco stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $13.41. 1,208,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. Harsco has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Harsco by 119.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harsco by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 105,351 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 328,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,572 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Harsco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 279,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Harsco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.