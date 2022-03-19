Analysts Set NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target at $20.90

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

NFYEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NFYEF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. NFI Group has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $25.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About NFI Group

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

