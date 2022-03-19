CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CEU shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

CEU stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.45. 634,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,469. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.36 and a 12-month high of C$2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

