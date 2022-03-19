$25.33 Million in Sales Expected for Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGFGet Rating) will announce sales of $25.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $25.60 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full-year sales of $83.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $84.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $143.65 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $145.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Real Good Food.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

In other news, Director Deanna T. Brady acquired 5,993 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,797.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGF traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.15. 99,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,826. Real Good Food has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33.

Real Good Food Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Real Good Food (RGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.