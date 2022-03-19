$25.33 Million in Sales Expected for Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $25.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $25.60 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full-year sales of $83.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $84.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $143.65 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $145.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Real Good Food.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

In other news, Director Deanna T. Brady acquired 5,993 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,797.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGF traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.15. 99,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,826. Real Good Food has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33.

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

