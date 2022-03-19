Kattana Achieves Market Cap of $5.08 Million (KTN)

Kattana (KTN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Kattana has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00005764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kattana has a market cap of $5.08 million and $184,718.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00046432 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.21 or 0.06994342 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,214.79 or 0.99811801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00041452 BTC.

About Kattana

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,219 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

