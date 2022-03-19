Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,375 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in FedEx by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after acquiring an additional 742,154 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $56,211,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.91.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $9.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,210,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,581. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

