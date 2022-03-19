Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Anthem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 587,649 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,729,000 after purchasing an additional 161,927 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,886,000 after purchasing an additional 535,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $478.02. 2,778,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,570. The stock has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $453.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.87. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.34 and a 1-year high of $482.15.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.30.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.