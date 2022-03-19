Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys 752 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,503,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,820,778. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.77 and a 200-day moving average of $97.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

