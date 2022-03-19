Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock traded up $14.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.85. 9,990,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,482,208. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.74 and a beta of 1.71. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.63.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

