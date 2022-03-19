Analysts Set Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) PT at $11.71

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

CLBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Cellebrite DI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,474. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.54. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth about $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth about $20,353,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth about $25,039,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,209,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

