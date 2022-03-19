Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives $6.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue lowered Bank of Ireland Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.59) to €7.00 ($7.69) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.60 ($7.25) to €5.80 ($6.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of BKRIY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.40. 9,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

