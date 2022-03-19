Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.96 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) will announce $95.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.60 million and the highest is $98.87 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $77.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $413.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.47 million to $432.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $490.50 million, with estimates ranging from $370.41 million to $534.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ADC. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

ADC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,510. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

