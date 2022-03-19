$1.08 EPS Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth $240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 144,589 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 106,177.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $47.18. 933,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.22. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $59.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

