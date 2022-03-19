Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Chubb by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Chubb by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.47.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,230 shares of company stock worth $3,885,876. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $211.51. 2,341,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,247. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.94. The stock has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

