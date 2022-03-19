Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires New Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Separately, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. 4,474,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,785. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

