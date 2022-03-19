Fortem Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $33.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $905.39. The company had a trading volume of 33,409,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,177,026. The company has a market capitalization of $909.26 billion, a PE ratio of 184.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $897.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $934.64. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

