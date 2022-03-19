$5.46 Million in Sales Expected for IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) will post $5.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.41 million and the highest is $5.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.
On average, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full year sales of $26.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.23 million to $26.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $48.07 million, with estimates ranging from $46.57 million to $49.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IsoPlexis.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.
About IsoPlexis (Get Rating)
IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IsoPlexis (ISO)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IsoPlexis (ISO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.