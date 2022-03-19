$5.46 Million in Sales Expected for IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) will post $5.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.41 million and the highest is $5.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full year sales of $26.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.23 million to $26.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $48.07 million, with estimates ranging from $46.57 million to $49.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IsoPlexis.

Get IsoPlexis alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Shares of IsoPlexis stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,896. IsoPlexis has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

About IsoPlexis (Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IsoPlexis (ISO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.